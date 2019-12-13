Dept. of Education's strategic plan focuses on 'championing excellence'

The South Dakota Department of Education has released its strategic plan, which will guide the department’s activities through 2024.

“Chief among our priorities is championing excellence in the South Dakota K-12 education system,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Ben Jones. “To that end, our top two priorities are to implement focused initiatives to decrease the opportunity gap for students in poverty and to establish a networked community of allies focused on serving Native American learners to improve academic outcomes.”

The plan consists of four strategic directions: championing excellence, maximizing and building relationships, achieving effectiveness, and cultivating professional culture. The strategies are intended to achieve the department’s vision of supporting local educators, investing in talent development, fostering research and innovation, supporting the whole learner, and reinventing accountability.

This also comes months after the South Dakota education report card gave the Rapid City School District below par marks in English, math and science.

The strategic plan can be found on the Department of Education’s website by clicking on the Strategic Plan homepage banner.