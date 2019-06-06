Democrats unveil new strategy in subpoena battles with Trump

House Democrats are poised to make it easier for their committee chairmen to take the Trump administration to court.

A resolution unveiled Thursday would authorize a contempt case against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Donald McGahn for not complying with subpoenas. It would empower committee chairmen to launch legal action to enforce subpoenas in the future without a vote of the full House, if they have approval from a bipartisan group of House leaders.

It's the latest development in the standoff between President Donald Trump and House Democrats over investigations.

Barr defied a subpoena to provide an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report . McGahn, referenced frequently in the report, declined to provide documents and testimony.

The House will vote Tuesday on the resolution.

