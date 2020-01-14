Delta Dental provides free dental care to students

On Tuesday, a bus from Delta Dental was parked at Robbinsdale Elementary and students from all over the district were brought to receive free treatment.

The district had more than 100 kids signed up to receive the free treatment. In the October session, more than $40,000 of treatment was provided.

Delta Dental provides the bus, dentists, and equipment. The dentists are on the road for up to 50 out of the 52 weeks a year to serve communities.

Black Hills Reads previously funded the bus, and during that process, they realized some kids were bored because they were waiting for up to an hour before being seen.

To combat the boredom, Black Hills Reads also brought in volunteers to read and play educational games with the waiting students.

"We've all had a toothache, and if you're sitting there suffering from tooth pain, and it's chronic, you're not going to be able to focus on your academics the way you need to be," said Kayla Klein, Director of Black Hills Reads. "So, we feel it's important to have this taken care of so kiddos can focus on the educational journey and learning and being present in school."

The array of treatments included x-rays and cleanings, all the way up to more complicated fillings and extractions.