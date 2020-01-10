Delta Dental provides free care to RCAS elementary students

Delta Dental’s bus will once again roll into Rapid City to provide healthcare to school children.

The dental bus, along with its volunteers, will be parked at Robbinsdale Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Children from across the Rapid City Area Schools district will be able to get free cleanings and procedures.

Black Hills Reads is funding the bus trip. The group also funded another event last fall.

“Feeling healthy is a key part of a child’s success while in school. If a child is dealing with chronic tooth pain, they will not be able to give their full attention to the teacher or lessons while in class,” says Black Hills Reads Director Kayla Klein.

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer for Black Hills Reads or becoming involved in the work overall they can contact Kayla Klein at kayla@unitedwayblackhills.org.

Volunteers will be at the schools the following times:

Jan. 14: 8:20 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 15: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

