Defense attorney says Browns' Garrett likely won't be charged

The Thursday Night Football game basically over-- the Steelers down 21-7 with :14 seconds left in the game, facing a 3rd & 29. Then, chaos ensues as Browns defensive end, Myles Garrett, wraps up Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, rips off his helmet, and then swings it at Rudolph's head making contact, and a massive fight breaking out with Garrett being ejected.

Brawl during the Steelers at Browns game on Thursday Night Football.

Fans, players, and sports writers reacted on Twitter.

Texans defensive end JJ Watt called it insanity, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief, and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was disturbed.

But, if this had taken place off of the field, what would have happened?

"If any of us were to do that in any avenue of our life, we would likely be speaking to a detective," said Timothy Rensch, a defense attorney in Rapid City. "But, there are potential defenses to a criminal action on a case like that it may show that it doesn't rise to the level of a crime under the laws of that state."

Rensch says that just because you are on a football field, laws are not suspended, but courts don't generally get involved.

"But generally, the courts and justice system stay off of the field unless you're dealing with the most egregious of circumstances," said Rensch.

The NFL has since suspended Garrett indefinitely, but Rensch ultimately thinks that no charges will be filed.