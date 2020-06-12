Defense Authorization Act supports B-21

The future of the B-21 bomber, which is slated to be based al Ellsworth, is becoming a little clearer.

That's after the Senate Armed Services Committee approved the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

That bill includes funding for the newest bomber coming to the fleet, the B-21 Raider.

Ellsworth was selected to host the first squadron of the bombers.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is on the Armed Services Committee and says the new bomber is needed.

Rounds says, "The Air Force has a total of 157 bombers, the smallest and oldest fleet of bomber aircraft in its history. Language we offered would require the Department of Defense to establish a floor for the future bomber force. The envisioned bomber force would primarily consists of B-21's. That's the brand new ones that haven't even been deployed yet . Ellsworth would be the home to those first two squadrons."

Rounds says B-52 bombers would be retained as well.