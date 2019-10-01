Deer population around Rapid City will go down in January

Yesterday, we told you about the dangers drivers face this time of year... specifically accidents involving deer.

But, cars aren't the only thing taking out deer in Rapid City.

This years annual deer harvest memorandum was approved today (Tuesday) by the public works committee.

The program manages the number of deer in the city and keeps the population down.

Throughout October, Game Fish and Parks will collect data on the city deer to determine how many can be hunted.

The Parks and Rec Director Jeff Biegler says the deer killed won't go to waste.

"The deer are harvested and the caucuses are taken to a processor and that meat is processed into hamburger and its given to Feeding South Dakota organization," says Biegler.

The sharp shooters won't be hunting until January.