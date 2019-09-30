Deer on the side of the road across the Black Hills

Driving through the Black Hills is scenic, but if you aren't paying attention, the wildlife can cause a mess.

When the leaves begin to change, deer are more likely to cause accidents.

Trenton Haffley works at Game, Fish, and Parks.

"As stuff starts to dry out and frost kills off the grass. You really have to start moving a lot more which is probably going to make them or cause them to cross roads or come into conflict with people," says Haffley.

And as the temperatures get colder, even more deer are attracted roadside.

"When you think about roadside maintenance," says Haffley. "Ditches get mowed, there is still green grass available so it's an attractive food source, you add in some salt from the road spray and things that the snow plows put down. It's actually unfortunately a pretty attractive place for wild life to be is right on the side of the road."

Here are some tips from Dawson Baker who is a deputy at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office that you can take to make sure that you stay safe on the road.

"Coming into rut season deer are going to be a lot more prevalent on the road," says Baker "I think the best thing to be is just be more attentive and give yourself enough response time if you do see a deer on the side of the road and the best way to do that is to follow that speed limit."

A deer in headlights leads to a deer on the side of the road.