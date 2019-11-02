Deer hunting season opener, hunters to be on alert for missing persons

This weekend is the opening weekend for Black Hills deer hunting season and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is advising hunters to be on alert for two missing people.

Larry Genzlinger was last seen on Oct. 1 while elk hunting with his nephew in the area of Sawmill Draw, Six Mile, and Ditch Creek Roads.

Genzlinger is described as a Caucasian male, 5 foot 9 inches, 250 pounds, brown eyes with gray hair and gray beard.

Serenity Dennard was last seen Feb. 3 near the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville.

Dennard is described as a Caucasian female, 4 foot 7 inches, 90 pounds, blue eyes with shoulder length dark blonde hair.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom advises hunters to be safe and take precaution when hunting.

"There's a number of things you can do, of course, be aware of your physical limitations and hunt accordingly if that's a factor, and be prepared when you go into the woods. Be familiar with an area and if you aren't familiar with an area, be sure you have the proper gear when you go to hunt that area," said Thom.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is also reminding hunters out that if you see something, say something.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.

