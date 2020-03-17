Debate over Monument Health COVID-19 testing drive-thru

Monument Health started drive-thru COVID-19 swab sampling on Monday and is continuing to do so.

But a doctor from another clinic questions if everyone in the community will be able to take advantage of this service.

Monument Health is practicing social distancing by offering drive-thru COVID-19 collecting for concerned patients.

However, in a press release, Monument Health says drive-thru sampling will only be done if a doctor or healthcare professional has specifically ordered it.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic on Jackson Boulevard said Monument Health is a community hospital and should serve anyone who is concerned.

Babbitt said at their clinic they have 15 COVID-19 tests right now and if someone needs to get tested a staff member will meet the individual outside in their car to help them.

"All of the physicians and clinics in this community should be working together to take care of everyone in the entire western side of the state and we should not be trying to collect or control our patients and decide who will they see and who won't they see. We all need to be in this together and take care of everyone," Dr. Babbitt said.

Babbitt said the tests they will collect at their clinic will be sent to a private lab and that it could take about three to four days for results to return.

However, Monument Health said in a statement, "Area providers who are not capable of gathering specimens for COVID-19 testing may refer their patients to the Monument Health Nurse Triage Line. To track the case and ensure the patient receives follow-up communication after the test is completed, Monument Health creates a patient account in its electronic health record system, Epic."