Deaths linked to infant inclined sleep products

Consumer Reports says the government warning about a popular Fisher-Price baby sleeper doesn't go far enough and advises parents to stop using infant inclined sleep products for unsupervised sleep altogether.

A Consumer Reports investigation revealed far more deaths linked to the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper than stated last week by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price.

The joint statement included warnings to stop using the product when infants turn 3 months or as soon as infants can roll over, citing reports of 10 infant deaths in the Rock 'n Play Sleeper that have occurred since 2015.

But Fisher-Price has since confirmed to CR that they are aware of 32 infant fatalities associated with the Rock 'n Play Sleeper since the product was introduced in 2009. And CR's review found fatalities involving children younger than 3 months.

"The danger goes beyond the risk of rollovers, and that's why medical experts explain that products like the Rock 'n Play Sleeper should not be used by ANY infant for unsupervised sleep,” Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports deputy of special projects, said. “The American Academy of Pediatrics' safe sleep guidelines state that babies should not be put to bed at an incline because it can increase the risk of suffocation."

Fisher Price told CR "The loss of a child is a devastating tragedy." It noted that the company does not believe that "any deaths have been caused by the product" citing "the many situations where a medical/health condition was identified as the cause of death, and/or those in which the product was clearly used in a manner contrary to the safety warnings and instructions."

The CPSC responded to CR by saying it is "continuing to evaluate the product and investigate whether it contains a defect . . . and if the evidence indicates a need for a recall, we will take that step," Peachman explained.

Pediatricians have long recommended that babies always sleep alone on their backs on a firm, flat surface without any soft objects or loose bedding

