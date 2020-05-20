Death toll at 11 in Wyoming due to COVID-19

Another Wyoming resident has died due to COVID-19.

The Wyoming Department of Health announced that another Fremont County who was identified as a laboratory-confirmed case brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming to 11.

The death involves a hospitalized adult man who had an existing health condition that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

In Wyoming, there have been 596 confirmed cases and 191 probable cases reported as of Wednesday, May 20.

Disease symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

• Follow current public health orders.

• Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

• Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.

You can visit the Wyoming Department of Health’s website for more information about COVID-19.