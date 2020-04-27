Deadwood's gaming take in March was OK, until the pandemic hit

It is a hit Deadwood gaming establishments knew was coming; a 20 percent cut in the handle for March.

The meat of the industry's take is with slot machines, where casinos saw an 18.17 percent drop when compared to March 2019. The table game handle was down 44.38 percent when compared to 2019 March’s table game numbers.

Taxable adjusted gross revenues were $6,142,060 for March 2020.

"As the numbers reflect, Deadwood’s economy was on pace with last year until March 25th, when our world changed with the COVID-19 pandemic and Deadwood shut down,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "The loss in just gaming revenue for Deadwood’s gaming properties was over $1.5 million for the last seven days in March that we were closed.”

The Deadwood Gaming Association is working with Deadwood’s city commission to create a safe, phased reopening plan for Deadwood’s businesses.