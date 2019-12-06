Deadwood to hold grand opening ceremony for Outlaw Square

It took some years of planning and faced some minor setbacks, but the Grand Opening for Deadwood's newest gathering destination, Outlaw Square, is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Former Governor Dennis Daugaard will be in attendance as well as Secretary of Tourism and Transportation Jim Hagen.

Shortly after they will be a lighting of the Christmas Tree followed by a visit from Santa Clause. Those with Outlaw Square already have a plan in action for the new destination well in the the summer.

"So many people that worked on getting this dream to come to fruition, I feel great for them because they get to watch this and see their dream come true," said Bobby Rock, the Outlaw Square director. "I get to manage it, we've been scheduling about 250 programming events throughout the year. We've started this weekend with the ice skating, next weekend we have our Kris Kringle Christmas Market that this going to take place out there and then when we get into the summer months we're going to have Monday night's is our movie night...we're going to have movies on the square...so it's just going to be a fun place to gather all the locals of Deadwood and Lead and for people that come and visit Deadwood."

Skating on their new Glice ice rink starts at 4 p.m. and will be free of charge for the weekend even on skate rentals.