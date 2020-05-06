Deadwood casinos set to reopen Thursday morning

Deadwood casinos were closed March 25th. Now, nearly six weeks later, the casinos are set to reopen.

At 8 a.m. Deadwood casinos will be able to open their doors. That's the decision of the town's city commission.

All casinos will have to follow city guidelines and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocol. That includes social distancing practices.

"We're just going to ask that if someone is playing a machine, you keep two machines in between when you are playing," says Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director, Mike Rodman. "We will be monitoring that and there will be signage up that lets customers know that."

A lack of gaming hit the industry hard, $10 million has been lost in gaming revenue and $7 million has been lost in hotel and food/beverage revenue.

"Almost all of our employees were put on furlough and it's been devastating, not only to Deadwood but to the whole Northern Hills economy," says Rodman. "We need to get the economy back open and back to work. But we want to do it in a safe, measured way."

Those living in the Lead-Deadwood area are cautiously optimistic about casinos opening.

"We get crowded here in the summer with the rallies and everything but we're looking forward to it," says Lead-Deadwood local, George Pittius. "Everybody's got to be careful though."