Deadwood businesses have been open for a week

A vote to reopen Deadwood at the beginning of May had the owner of His and Hers Ale House and Wine Bar Molly Brown a little on edge.

"We were a little nervous about the vote," said Brown.

And since then, they have seen a slight increase in customers.

"Well, there's definitely been an influx of traffic. It hasn't been a crazy amount of people just flocking up to Deadwood, but there's been a steady stream of people coming into town," said Brown.

Which they say is good, because it helps out the business and their employees.

"Just being able to have enough income coming in to pay things like utilities and rent, because our space is big and we are going to owe those regardless is good," said Brown.

They do have to adhere to CDC guidelines, disinfecting the space and enforcing proper social distancing. But Brown says is no problem what so ever they are just happy to be open.

