Deadwood businesses are reopening

After a 2-to-2 vote by the Deadwood council, required Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. to break the tie ultimately voting in favor of reopening.

Ruth says this will get the economy moving again, with the aim of getting back to normal.

Starting this Thursday at eight in the morning businesses are now able to open their doors as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

This includes all restaurants, bars, and casinos.

But in the end, Ruth says it's up to everyone in the community to keep Deadwood safe.

“We are going to hold everyone to a higher standard to ensure things are clean, safe, sanitary, and enjoyable so we can sustain this going forward," said Ruth. "The last thing we want to do is to open up and have people not take it seriously and then have to consider re-closure if it gets really bad.”

Ruth said not all businesses will reopen immediately, some will be taking their time to make sure all the proper safety precautions are in place.

