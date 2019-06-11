Deadwood anticipates another fun Wild Bill Days

Although he only lived in town for a few weeks, the city of Deadwood is getting ready to celebrate one of their most famous residents.

Main Street will soon be a mecca for history buffs during this year's Wild Bill Days.

Wild Bill Hickok was a well-known gambler and gunslinger, participating in many shootouts before coming to Deadwood.

He was shot and killed in the town while playing poker.

There will be many things to do and watch at the event including re-enactments, shootouts, gold panning, and live concerts.

"When you see all the people gathered in town and having fun, you know that the reason why they're there is because they've come to participate and have fun at this event. There's a real satisfaction that comes from making an impact like that," Amanda Kille says, marketing director of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau.

For a schedule of activities, you can visit wildbilldays.com.