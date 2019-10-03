Deadwood Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

It's Oktoberfest weekend in Deadwood!

The historic town will be host to the annual fall celebration, full of polka, beer, wiener dog races, games, drinks, and food.

"It's one of our most popular fall events," said Amanda Kille, Marketing and Sponsorship Director for the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce. "But each one has it's own flavor and, for Oktoberfest, literally that means a German flavor to it, so we have a lot of places that are carrying great autumn or German beers, we get to show off some of our great restaurants, and the different styles that they can prepare and then we get to play fun and zany games in Deadwood."

Festivities started today, with the "PolkaFest" at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.

The Tour de Oktoberfest will take place on Friday. Various games will take place at locations across town. Participants must be over 21, but there are many family friendly events.

On Saturday, the beloved wiener dog race through Main Street will take place. The wiener dog races will be broken into two classes-- mini and standard sized dogs. Participants and owners are encouraged to wear costumes. The winner of the race will receive a trophy, featuring a giant hot dog.

Other games include keg rolling, racing with a tray full of beer, pounding nails and holding beer steins, and the Beer Barrel Games, where teams of 2 can compete.

More information and the events schedule can be found on their website. Deadwood Oktoberfest