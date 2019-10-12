Deadwood History Conference has come to an end, another successful year

This year was the 27th Deadwood History Event and the theme was "The Way Out West."

Some of the scheduled presenters were unable to make it because of weather conditions, but their work was still shared and presented.

The event began on Thursday with a tea party at the Adams House and ended with presentations at the historic Martin and Mason Hotel on Saturday.

Over 40 historians, both amateur and professional, came from the Northern Great Planes and the West River region to present.

Laura Hovey Neuvert is the Secretary Treasurer for the conference.

"So we're giving our attendees the opportunity to learn and hear about original research on history but also to experience history as well. Part of the reason we're staying at this gorgeous venue, the Martin & Mason Hotel built in 1898, so, its been terrific," said Neuvert.

She also said preserving and learning about history is a way to preserve our culture as a region and state.

Topics covered at the event included: early cultural challenges and events, transportation, immigration and more.