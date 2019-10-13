Deadwood Gaming distributes more than 15 million dollars

Deadwood Gaming distributed more than 15-million dollars among state, county, municipal government and school districts.

Numbers are up nearly three percent from last year and the City of Deadwood received the most.

The city's historic restoration and preservation fund receives the first 6.8 million dollars every calendar year plus ten percent after that.

The school districts in Lawrence County are receiving $204,000.

Mike Rodman is part of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

"The Deadwood Gaming Association and the 1,175 direct employees in the Deadwood gaming industry are proud of the positive financial impacts of Deadwood gaming throughout South Dakota," said Rodman.