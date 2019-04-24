Deadwood Ave in Rapid City gets some needed attention

Repair work begins Thursday on Deadwood Avenue in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Work includes various repairs of the existing concrete surfacing and is expected to be complete at the end of July at a cost of $458,000.

Construction will begin on the section of Deadwood Avenue between Interstate 90 and Commerce Road. Once this section is complete the section between Commerce Road and Omaha Street will be done.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

