Deadly shooting at Nebraska church

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man just inside the doors of a church during Palm Sunday services in Rushville, Nebraska.

No other injuries were reported Sunday morning at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville. The city of around 870 people sits just south of Pine Ridge, South Dakota long highway 87.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the man was suspected of an assault at another Rushville address and was spotted at the church. He's been identified as 32-year-old Clarence Leading Fighter.

It's unclear why he went to the church. The Rev. Joseph K. Joseph told the Omaha World-Herald that Leading Fighter wasn't a parish member.

The patrol says it appears the deputy shot Leading Fighter to protect himself and the parishioners. The patrol hasn't said whether the man was armed.

