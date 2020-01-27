Deadly fire at Jackson County, Ala. boat dock, several people still unaccounted for

atal fire at Jackson County Marina. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus tells me he can not confirm the number of dead yet, but seven people were taken to the hospital and 35 boats are a total loss. (Source: WAFF/Gray News)
Updated: Mon 6:05 AM, Jan 27, 2020

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Jackson County fire officials are confirming that several people are dead following an overnight fire at the Jackson County Park boat dock Monday morning.

Officials said there are also seven people still unaccounted for, and seven others taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

There are emergency responders from multiple agencies on the scene right now, looking for the missing people. At least 35 boats at the dock were destroyed, authorities said.

