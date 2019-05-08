Day care employee charged with assault of 2-year-old

A Sioux Falls woman is facing assault charges after admitting to striking a toddler with her knee.

Alysha Marie Lewis, 26, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor. The incident occurred in April while Lewis was employed at HIS Ark Christian Child Development Center.

When the incident was first reported to authorities, Lewis blamed another child. She then changed her story several times before admitting to kneeing the child which resulted in a deep laceration from the top of the child's forehead, through his eye, and down to his cheekbone.

Lewis told the authorities "she was not herself" during this incident. According to court documents, day care staff members told authorities Lewis did have a history of raising her voice and "rough-housing" children at the day care.