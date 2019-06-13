Daschle talks marijuana law reform

Former South Dakota Senator Tom Daschle is speaking out about marijuana these days.

Last month, Daschle joined the advisory board for Northern Swan Holdings, a medical marijuana investment firm based out of New York.

He spoke to our Washington Bureau this week and says decriminalizing marijuana would benefit the country.

Daschle says, "there's a tremendous opportunity for meaningful research into medical cannabis. the only way we're going to do that is by taking cannabis out of Schedule I and allow a regulatory infrastructure that accommodates research going forward. That's what we're trying to do and I'm confident we can do it."

Federally, marijuana is currently a Schedule I drug along with drugs like heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

That's defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.