Daily grind made easier with new downtown Hot Springs coffee shop

It's the age-old saying: as one door closes, another opens. That's what's happening in Hot Springs as a new coffee shop is heading to the downtown area.

Hot Springs is home to nearly 3,500 people, and now, it's home to a brand new business. Welcome to Wandering Bison Coffee.

Owners Heather and David Zortman played around with the idea of opening a coffee shop for a while, but things started getting serious about 6-7 months ago.

"We saw a need in the community for a coffee shop that offered an atmosphere that was welcoming," said Heather.

Additionally, they wanted to provide a space for locals in Hot Springs and around the area to grab a good cup of coffee and food. Not only is this a priority for the Zortman's, but they're also preparing for the future when David retires from his job with the National Forest Service.

It'll officially make the shop family owned and operated.

"Our children will be down here working as well, too," said David.

"Yep, you might see our 16-year-old son or our 10-year-old daughter here on the register," added Heather.

The remodeling of the downtown Hot Springs space started in November 2019.

"The wainscoting itself actually came off my friend's house, so it's actually recycled. The countertops came out of the Pringle Mill, which isn't in operation anymore. It was rescued about 3 years ago. It was sitting in a buddy's yard and he was about to cut it for firewood," said David.

Additionally, the bison iron art on the back wall of the shop was purchased locally and the wood paneling was found at the Newberg Mill.

The drinks at Wandering Bison Coffee may sound familiar as most of them are ones you can find anywhere: lattes, cappuccinos, and Americanos, for example.

"We have your drip coffee. We're carrying Cottonwood Coffee roasted in Brookings, South Dakota," said Heather. "We have some wonderful loose leaf tea options."

The food will also draw in anyone's taste buds. The owners plan on carrying bison chili 7 days a week. The bison is locally raised and processed in the Black Hills.

"We have quite a few panini choices. We have some breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos. We're carrying Black Hills Bagels and some of their flavored cream cheeses. We do have some gluten and grain-free options. We're gonna have pastries baked and prepared here in house," said Heather.

Instead of being just an ordinary coffee shop, the Zortman's hope to become a community-driven event center.

"We have a spot for groups. They can come in and have their meetings in a comfortable atmosphere, get them out of your typical office, get the mojo, creative juices going," said Heather.

"We're gonna be targeting folks that have a little bit extra time where we can make the meals fresh right on the spot for them," said David. "We'll also try to cater to those that are actually in quite a bit more of a hurry, so we'll have some stuff in the morning for breakfast that's pre-prepared so they can just get something, pay for it and get out the door."

The walls may be blank right now, but soon, local artists will have a chance to hang up their work. Locals and tourists alike will have the chance to browse around and buy a piece if they want. The owners have one simple request.

"We would love to stay with some Southern Hills art with some natural scenes to kinda tie in with the decor of the shop, so that would be our preference, but depending on the artwork, we're open to see anything," said Heather.

There's already one piece of work hanging on the wall: a pay it forward board.

"This was my husband's idea," said Heather. "I will say I love this idea. Anyone can contribute to the board if they want to. They can remain anonymous, they can put their name down, they can put Mickey Mouse, it doesn't really matter. If they have someone in mind who they wanna buy a drink for, they can put that person down and their choice of beverage."

Don't worry! The Zortman's plan on posting the list on social media to make sure those with a free drink are alerted and can claim it.

Now, last but not least, we have to talk about the name. The inspiration is simple and definitely South Dakotan.

"It's local and plus, we have Hot Springs bison as well too we figured it meshed well with the community," said David.

"When you come to South Dakota and this area, what do you end up seeing? The bison. And when you go up through the local parks, you see the wandering bison," said Heather.

The shop officially opens up on Feb. 1 at 6:30 a.m. and will stay open through the early afternoon. It's located on 104 North Chicago Street in Hot Springs.

