Rapid City gets another flight to Phoenix, with an American Airlines nonstop hop to Sky Harbor International Airport.

The daily flight begins Wednesday. It leaves Phoenix at 12:27 p.m. (MT), arriving in Rapid City 3:50 p.m. It then makes the return flight to Phoenix at 4:20 p.m.

Flights are conducted by Skywest Airlines using a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft.

Rapid City already has several weekly Allegiant flights to the Mesa-Phoenix Gateway Airport.