DUI, felony drug arrests up at Rally

The meth wave washing over KOTA Territory and across the country? It's apparently hitting the Rally as well.

The state Highway Patrol on Monday reported a spike in felony drug arrests at this year's Rally and said it's mostly meth.

Last year highway patrol officers made 21 serious drug busts at this stage of the Rally but this year that number ballooned to 45. Highway Patrol officers have also made more DUI arrests this year compared to last year but the early statistics are not all bad. Injury accidents are down and so far there have been no fatalities. And that is something law enforcement is always happy about.

"We do really want everybody to come out to the Black Hills and get home safely as well," said South Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Ketterling. "And to have zero fatalities up to this point is encouraging and we are hoping that streak continues the rest of this week."

And how does it look as far as attendance goes? It's early yet but indications are the numbers are strong.

"The first three days ... I thought it was going to be a busy Rally but last night it just kind of died off a little bit so I think it's going to be very comparable to last year's Rally," said Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater. "And last year's Rally was still a pretty big Rally."

Last year's Rally drew an estimated 495,000 people.