Six DUI arrests on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office made six DUI arrests, three per department.

They said that is about average for a weekend, and is not particularly high for a festive holiday, involving copious amounts of alcohol.

"Due to the ride sharing, taxis, some of the press releases, and encouragement to find designated drivers throughout the year, has probably prompted and promoted safe driving habits," said Christian Sigel, Patrol Sergeant for the Rapid City Police Department.

The total number of calls Rapid City Police handled was high this New Year's Eve.

"From 6 P.M. to 6 A.M. this morning, we handled 214 calls for service, which is extremely high," said Sigel. "Our guys were very busy. A lot of it is just a bunch of shenanigans downtown, the typical, alcohol involved, just people out having fun and making poor decisions."

The Sheriff's Office sent some of their deputies to help police respond to the calls, as there were plenty of other incidents going on on New Years Eve.

"New Years Eve, we generally will get a lot of parties, like house parties," said Keith Carlson, Sergeant for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. "More assaults generally come in, people get more intoxicated and the judgment gets a little swayed."