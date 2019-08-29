DOT awards $2.2M to fund bridge improvements in western South Dakota

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao on Thursday announced the recipients of $225 million in Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant funding, including $2.2 million for South Dakota's West River Counties Bridge Replacement Project.

The project will replace four bridges in Butte, Meade and Lawrence counties that are in poor condition and load restricted. The bridges are critical for the local and regional economy, serving as connections to local communities and essential for agricultural business, recreational travel and regional connectivity.

By law, the funds were restricted to states with population densities of less than 100 people per square-mile based on census data. Twenty-five states met program qualifications.

The funds must be used for highway bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects on public roads that leverage the efficiencies associated with "bundling" at least two highway bridge projects into a single contract. Bundling offers cost and time savings, which are beneficial to reducing the transportation project backlog. It allows the opportunity to address many projects facing similar needs using innovative replacement and rehabilitation strategies in a cost-effective manner.

The CHBP was awarded to 20 projects in 18 states. Congress funded the CHBP grant program in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, from the U.S. Treasury's General Fund. State Departments of Transportation in the 25 eligible states were invited to apply under the program.