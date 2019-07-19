DOC looking for 5th Rapid City walkaway inmate this month

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is looking for the fifth walkaway minimum security inmate from the Rapid City Community Work Center this month. The DOC says 46-year old Kelly Brand has been placed on escape status after failing to report to his work release job or return to the Work Center on Thursday. Brand is white, 5'11" tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is serving a 9-year 3-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Pennington County.

Of the five inmates who failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center this July, two are back in custody.