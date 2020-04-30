DHS receives federal dollars for adult nutrition program

The South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) has received $1.2 million in federal funds due to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “During this pandemic, more of our older Americans are isolated and homebound. This funding will provide critical support and access to nutritional food.”

The funding will be allocated to currently contracted Adult Nutrition Program providers.

The nutrition program is targeted at adults age 60 and older. The program is authorized under Title III-C of the Older Americans Act, and there are no income guidelines.

The program provides access to healthy meals, which are an important part of maintaining overall health. Education and counseling about food safety and healthy eating is a part of the service provided.

Individuals needing assistance or more information on utilizing the nutrition program can contact Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9671 or visit dakotaathome.org.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Trump, provided for the issuance of emergency allotments in response to COVID-19.