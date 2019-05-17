Custer welcomes the silence of Tesla rally

The Tesla rally continues to grow in popularity and Dolsee Davenport, the Executive Director of the Custer area Chamber says they expect nearly 85 cars this year, which is an increase by 30 from 2018.

Tesla cars were lined up at a mixer to kick the weekend off and license plates from as far away as California and Massachusetts were in town.

With the tourism soon approaching the rally gives the city a chance to show out of town guests everything it has to offer.

"Perfect that it coincides with the Custer State Park open house weekend, which we do on purpose. It is the beginning of summer for us and to see the town full and 85 Tesla cars in town is incredible, and it is a really fun kickoff to summer." says Dolsee Davenport