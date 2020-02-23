Custer is getting ready for restaurant week

Custer Restaurant Week, it's a time where restaurants can showcase the scrumptious meals they have to offer.

Dolsee Davenport is the Executive Director of the Custer Chamber of Commerce.

"One of the reasons why we started this was because people thought Custer has no restaurants that are open in the winter, there's no place to eat," said Davenport. "When in actuality we have a lot of restaurants that stay open throughout the year, so it's a way to show that off."

And during the 4 days, Custer will also have live music, trivia, even karaoke, but that's not all.

The twelve participating restaurants will offer a special menu with new items. One of those restaurants is Pizza Mill, offering two new pizzas, The Barbecue Woodsman and an Oriental pizza.

Aleah Witt is the manager of Pizza Mill.

"I think it keeps it interesting for everybody, kind of gets people outside of their box and maybe they're just used to having a pepperoni pizza and they want to switch it up. It gives them another option to just try something new," said Witt.

Hundreds of people come out for restaurant week which means an increase in profit before the tourism season.

"It's super important especially in these winter months that our community and our surrounding communities come out and support these businesses and these restaurants," said Witt. "Just remember that we're here and keep things going for us in the wintertime so we can be open year-round."

Restaurant week begins February 26th.