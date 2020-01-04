Custer State Park hosting snowshoe hike

The state park will offer their guided snowshoe hike on Jan. 18 at Stockade Lake starting at 1 pm.

Hikers will meet with a park naturalist who will introduce each participant to showshoeing and talk about the parks natural history along the way.

Lydia Austin is the Interpretive Programs Manager at Custer State Park and says learning how to use snowshoes on your own can be difficult, so the guided experience is a great start for people of all ages.

But she says snowshoes can help hikers stand on top of the snow -- making hiking in the winter more enjoyable.

Custer State Park has more than 100 snowshoes available to rent at no cost, so participants do not need to bring there own.

"The great thing about being able to check them out that I find useful is because with my family I have growing boys, so I'm not going to go buy a pair of snowshoes if they're not going to fit into them next winter. So when we go on snowshoeing we will come check them out from the park and then take the kids out. Then if you get into it, it is great practice with different sizes and figuring out which one works for you," said Austin.

The hike is free but a park license is required to participate, which can be purchased upon arrival at the visitors center.

To reserve your snowshoe size for the day, you can call Custer State Park at 605-255-4155.