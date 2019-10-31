Custer State Park holds annual bison auction

The 2019 Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the park's visitor center where approximately 432 head will be available for sale following the Buffalo Roundup that occurred late September.

This year's offerings include 25 mature bred cows, 32 mature open cows, 20 two-year-old bred heifers, 20 open two-year-old heifers, 83 yearling heifers, 70 heifer calves, 104 bull calves, 52 yearling bulls, 11 two-year-old breeding bulls and 15 two-year-old grade bulls.

The video and online auction will begin at 10 a.m. MDT at the Custer State Park visitor center near the junction of Wildlife Loop Road and Highway 16A east of Custer.

"The change of to a video auction rather than a live auction has also been positive. It reduces the stress on the buffalo and expedites the entire process," said Chad Kremer, bison herd manager at Custer State Park.

The internet auction, going on its eighth year, has helped reach buyers who wouldn't have been reached in the past. A significant amount of park revenue comes from the bison sale and goes toward continued operations of the state park program.

For additional information about the upcoming bison auction, contact Custer State Park at 605.255.4515 or email at CusterStatePark@state.sd.us.