Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup set for Sept. 27

Custer State Park staff and volunteers will wrangle the park’s bison in the annual Buffalo Roundup at the end of September.

The 54th annual roundup is set for 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27 on the Wildlife Loop Road.

“Each year, the Buffalo Roundup brings up to 20,000 spectators from around the world to Custer State Park to view the park’s 1,300 buffalo and watch the Old West come alive,” said Scott Simpson, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation.

The parking areas for the Roundup, located near the corrals along the Wildlife Loop Road, open at 6:15 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

For safety reasons, spectators need to remain in the viewing areas until all the buffalo are corralled which typically occurs around noon.

The annual Arts Festival is held in conjunction with the roundup. The festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 28. The festival hosts more than 125 arts and crafts exhibitors.

The annual Arts Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Arts Festival takes place near the State Game Lodge.

“While the Buffalo Roundup’s primary purpose is herd management, it also provides our visitors a unique experience,” said Jim Hagen, secretary of the Department of Tourism. “This event sets South Dakota apart from other states. We hear from visitors around the world about how incredible it is to watch the bison thunder over the rolling prairie. It’s something they never forget.”

A state park entrance license is required on Thursday and Saturday, but there is no cost to attend the Buffalo Roundup or Arts Festival on Friday.

Next year’s Buffalo Roundup will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

To learn more about the event, visit custerstatepark.com, call 605.255.4515 or email CusterStatePark@state.sd.us.

