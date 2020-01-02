Custer Search and Rescue finds lost hiker

The New Year started with a scare for a family but thanks to Custer County Search and Rescue, it ended with a reunion.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker called 911 to say he was lost in the area southeast of Crazy Horse Memorial, between there and Sylvan Lake Road.

According to a post on the Custer SAR Facebook page, they were able to use location coordinates generated by the 911 call. The coordinates, along with help from landowners who guided the rescuers, put them on a trail headed toward the lost hiker. They reunited him with his family.

“Although the coordinates received with a 911 cellphone call are not always 100 percent accurate, in this case they helped us get to the lost hiker as soon as possible,” SAR stated on Facebook. “Cell coverage is spotty in the mountains and the hiker was fortunate he could get a call out.”

The hiker told rescuers that he was flying a drone near Crazy Horse when the wind took it out of range. He hiked toward where he thought it landed but then realized he was in trouble.

