Custer County sheriff responds to rape victim's lawsuit

Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley and Deputy Matthew Tramp have filed their response to a lawsuit by a woman who was raped and kidnapped by Harry David Evans of Pringle in 2017.

The woman claims her civil rights were violated when the sheriff's office didn't do enough to protect her from Evans. She is seeking $2 million in damages.

Evans was convicted earlier this year of first degree kidnapping, rape, burglary, aggravated assault, stalking and violating a protection order. He is serving a life sentence in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The woman’s suit claims nothing was done when she called Custer County dispatch the night of the kidnapping to tell them about a threatening message from Evans; being put on hold before she hung up. She says the deputy went home at the end of his shift rather than checking on her.

The defendants claim that the woman hung up after about four minutes on the phone with dispatch while they were contacting a deputy to speak with her.

They say dispatch called the woman back so they could connect her with a deputy, but say that transfer didn't go through. They also say a deputy returned to his patrol after the woman told him that she did not want the sheriff's office to respond; and added that there is no constitutional right to be protected by the state from crimes committed by third parties.

