Custer County search crews looking for missing man

Custer County Sheriff's Office asks the public help to find a man who was last seen in Custer State Park Saturday.

38-year-old male Yia Yang from Wisconsin was last seen in the area of South Spokane Creek in Custer State Park.

Custer County Sheriff's office are asking people to help check on the well-being of Yang as county search crews looked for him Saturday.

If anyone has seen him or has any information please contact Custer County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (605) 673-8176.