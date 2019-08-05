Custer County collects flood debris

Custer County has opened two debris dump sites for people to use following last week’s flash flood.

The sites are just for flood-related debris. They are located at:

• Open flat ground behind Lynn’s Dakotamart

• Vacant fire department lot at Seventh and Crook streets

When dumping the debris, make sure you separate appliances (also known as white goods) from everything else.

If you can’t get your debris to one of these sites, at least get it to your curbside or the shoulder of the road. Then, notify the city office at 673-4824 to let them know where the debris is. Crews will be around to pick it up as quickly as they can.

Questions can be directed to the city office at 673-8152.

