Custer Christmas parade on schedule for Dec. 7

The 30th annual Custer Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. This annual parade of lights signals the kick-off of the holiday season in the Southern Hills.

After the parade, Santa will appear at Way Park for the Memorial Tree Lightning Ceremony. The parade will begin at 8th Street and Mt. Rushmore Road and end at Way Park on 4th Street and Mt. Rushmore Road.

Awards will be presented for Best Use of Lights, Best Musical Entry and Judges' Choice. The same day the YMCA will hold their annual Santa's Village Gift and Craft Sale. The gift and craft sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Custer High School Gym. Santa Claus will also appear for photos from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Concessions will be served all day and proceeds will benefit the Child Development Center.

For more information, please contact the Custer Area Chamber of Commerce at (605) 673-2244 or go to www.custersd.com.