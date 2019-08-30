Current bus passes are needed for "Youth Ride Free Program"

Now that the first few days of school are in the books for Rapid City Area Schools' students, parents can rest easy this Labor Day Weekend.

But Rapid City Transit officials want to remind parents that in order to take advantage of the "Youth Ride Free Program," students need bus passes for this school year.

Many students are still using passes issued last winter. If your child's bus pass is not pink, green or blue then you need to sign up at either at Rapid Ride Dot ORG or the Rapid Transit System office downtown. The passes are free and even if your child doesn't need one right now, the pass may come in handy down the road.

"The reason that it's a good investment in the future is come this winter when things get really cold, maybe the student car breaks down, maybe the classmate isn't going to school that day," said Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. "It's real bitterly cold out and if it's icy out, the best investment is to have the kids using the transit bus to get to school, to and from, rather then to be worrying whether or not they slide and hit the curb or something of that nature."

Passes are good through next summer.