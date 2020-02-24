Cultural-based diversion program changes lives of Native American offenders

Treatment sessions with cultural elements are changing lives at the Pennington County Jail. With influence from a program on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a Lakota-based diversion program is helping Native American offenders.

"We need programs like this to help our people so we are not the most population in the jail at the time," Damon Patton said.

Damon Patton is one of the 39 graduates who completed the Seven Directions Lakota Culture classes at the Pennington County Jail, in 2019.

Starting last spring, five 10-week long diversion programs, three for males and two for females, were created to help Native Americans pursue a life of sobriety from alcohol and drugs while getting in touch with their culture.

Patton said while learning Lakota traditions he learned how to control his anger and accept blame for his behavior.

"That's what Seven Directions help me think about, was not necessarily put the blame on other people but put the blame on myself and understand my mistakes and my choices that I was making in life."

Patton graduated from the diversion program in October 2019 but he was recently released from jail in January after serving 10 months for robbery.

After taking a couple of months to get on his feet, he reached out to the program's counselors to work with them. This time however, he was just searching for his "sister and brother."

"It built up my confidence to know it wasn't a wam-bam situation and we're done with you. It means a lot because I now know if I have a situation I can call," Patton said.

The sister Patton is referring to is Ruth Cedar Face, a South Dakota licensed Addictions Counselor.

She said, "we approach substance abuse as a symptom of something deeper."

Counselors like her help the people work through deep historical trauma in their lives like incorporating a Wiping of the Tears ceremony, a symbolic prayer ceremony to show compassion and relieve some of the pain for the loss of a loved one.

"It's about to help them for what they lost as a child, what they even lost as an adult," Chissies Spencer said. "And how drugs and alcohol has impacted their own life due to whether there's abandonment, abuse of any type, boarding schools, even historical trauma."

Spencer is the creator of the Seven Directions program. He started the program four years ago at the jail on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

As someone who battled with substance abuse and bouncing in and out of jail himself, he knew he wanted to help people who faced similar struggles.

Spencer said the program is designed to help tackle the division between Native Americans and Non-Native Americans that stems from racism.

He said this is a moment where Native Americans can take pride in a program that allows them to heal in their own way.

Along with smudging in the Pennington County Jail for the first time, members participate in the assignment of Lakota names and the gathering in the Cangleska circle. It's a circle of people from youngest to oldest with the purpose of learning from another individual's story of hardship.

"I think no matter what if we can reach one, we can create change," Cedar Face said.

According to the state Department of Corrections, nearly 35 percent of adult inmates are Native American as of January 31, 2020.

"If they don't have it, it's like the teacher can only teach one way. You lose kids that way, right? This is the way to reach people to where they are. Not just say, go change, we'll be here when you get back," Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said.

Currently, there are two programs in progress that are in their third week of classes.

But in March, two programs will start for people that have been released on bond at Fork Real Cafe along with another two at the Care Campus.