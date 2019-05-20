Crimes hit Spearfish two times in two days

The Spearfish Police Department is tackling a spree of crimes against businesses in just the last two days.

The Spearfish Police Department received a call from a McDonald's employee late Sunday night about a man robbing the fast-food chain on Ryan Road with a handgun.

The owner of the McDonald's, Calvin Dardis, said four employees were locking up the store for the night and said a man came in demanding money and then ran out of the store with cash.

Dardis said the incident lasted about 30 minutes.

Spearfish Police said they were alerted to someone matching the robber's description around a half hour later at Black Hills State.

Police said they arrested a McDonald's employee, 20-year old Brandon Allen Aldrich. He was charged with robbery, grand theft and kidnapping.

Though this is the first robbery in 38 years, the owner said the staff was prepared and handled the incident in a calm and collected manner.