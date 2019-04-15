Crews begin drilling well to test carbon dioxide storage

Crews have started drilling a 10,200-foot (3,109-meter) well so University of Wyoming researchers can test the feasibility of storing carbon dioxide underneath the top U.S. coal-mining state.

The Gillette News Record reported Sunday that researchers aim to demonstrate that more than 55 million tons (50 million metric tons) of carbon dioxide could be stored under the Powder River Basin near the coal-fired Dry Fork Station.

The well north of Gillette is part of a nearly $10 million U.S. Department of Energy grant to develop carbon capture and sequestration.

Researchers expect to collect several core samples to gain data on possible deep storage reservoirs and the rock layers that would seal the reservoirs.

Researchers plan to collect 3D seismic data later this year.

