Crews are working on taking down and putting up a new traffic signal pole

Drivers can expect lane closures going westbound at Elk Vale Road and Concourse Drive intersection as crews work on putting up a new traffic signal pole.

On Saturday morning, an accident occurred when a vehicle hit one of the traffic signals.

With significant damage, the pole has to be taken down, and a new one has to be put in.

Rapid City engineer Mike Carlson says the pole was not in danger of collapsing but was not functional.

Carlson says, putting up a brand new pole usually takes upwards of half a year, but luckily the city of Rapid City has one for crews to use.

"We're trying to get done as fast as we can. We're hoping for the patience from the traveling public as they go through there. It's something that we don't want to do this time of year. It's a bad time of year to try and do this type of work, but something needs to be done, so we're going to work hard at it and get it done," says Carlson.

Carlson says crews will be out for at least another week until they get the pole back up.