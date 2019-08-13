Crews are preparing for the Central States Fair

The countdown begins for deep-fried deliciousness, action-packed rides and all-around family fun at the Central States Fair.

Crews from Carnival Americana are setting up the rides for the fair.

Crews at the fairgrounds are currently making sure everything is in place for the week-long event.

Planning began at the end of August last year, and now crews are in full prep mode.

With help from Carnival Americana, crews are setting up rides and double-checking safety parameters.

The Central States Fair General manager Ron Jeffries says it takes about a week to get the rides up-and-running.

The gates open this Friday at 3 PM, and to kick off the festivities; the Central States Fair is teaming up with the Boys Scouts of America to collect food. Donations will replace the three dollar admission price.

"This is Rapid City's last big chance to celebrate the end of summer. You can come out and celebrate agriculture, and you can celebrate the carnival, concerts all the different motorsports events and rode events right here in your hometown," says Jeffries.

The Central States Fair will run until Sunday, August 25th.

