Crews are getting ready to put in the ice rink at Outlaw Square

It's getting closer every day. The grand opening for Outlaw Square in Deadwood is set for less than a month away.

Despite the project being pushed back about a month due to weather, crews have been able to bounce back and anticipate the grand opening will be Dec 6.

Currently, the construction crews are putting down the turf, which will be utilized during the summer. And once that project is complete, the ice rink will be laid over it.

This new space has been in the making for the past five years and is a public and private partnership to provide the community with a place to come together.

"Well, that's the purpose of this place right here. A gathering place for the locals to come down and experience fun family events. Whether it's ice skating or Monday movie night during the summers or the farmers market, we'll have that," says the director for Outlaw Square, Bobby Rock.

Once opening day rolls around, people will be able to come together at any time to relax or take advantage of the more than 250 different programming activities the square has to offer.